A British teacher from Leicester has died while on holiday in South Africa.

Mum-of-four Fatima Issa died after a round of bullets reportedly accidentally fired from a pistol.

It is believed the bullet ricocheted off the wall before striking the 47-year-old. Mrs Issa died soon after in hospital.

Police investigations have continued as conflicting reports as to how Mrs Issa died emerged.

Fatima's family were at first reportedly told the pistol was fired by a 14-year-old girl playing with a loaded gun in a house on the Meyersdal View Estate, on the outskirts of Johannesburg.

Fatima Issa was a mum-of-four Credit: ITV News Central

A spokesperson for South Africa Police Service in Brackensdowns, on the outskirts of Johannesburg, told ITV News Central a criminal investigation has been opened into the death but no arrests have been made.

They said they believe a gun was being shown to a family member when it went off, with the bullet hitting Mrs Issa, killing her. Her funeral took place earlier on Tuesday (9 August) in South Africa.

The mum-of-four worked at the City of Leicester College and volunteered at Jamila's Legacy - a mental health awareness initiative.

Rehana Sidat, friend and founder of the initiative, said Mrs Issa's death is a "tragic loss".

'Fatima's death is a tragic loss' - says friend Rehana Sidat

Speaking to ITV News Central she said: "I didn't realise it was her until this early this morning and it hit me - 'oh my goodness, it's our Fatima'.

"I was really shocked. I had quite a difficult morning, quite upset about it and I had to carry on facilitating a session this morning."

She adds: "I think it was just the shock of it and it's just such a tragic loss of somebody so wonderful."

"I knew from the first conversation I had with her that this is going to be somebody who will be an asset to Jamila's Legacy. Lots of empathy, lots of understanding and really quite a selfless person."

Her colleagues at the City of Leicester College paid tribute to the much-loved schoolteacher.

In a tweet, they wrote: "Everyone at The City of Leicester College is deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic passing of our colleague and friend Fatima Issa."

"We all wish her family courage and peace during this time."