A number of pets have died after a fire at a house in Bulwell, Nottingham.

Nottingham Fire and Rescue service were called to the property on Highbury Road, in Highbury Vale.

Up to eleven cats, and a parrot died in the blaze with a further three cats, one budgie and a dog rescued.

It happened on Sunday evening and no members of the public were injured.

Crews inspected the incident again on Monday, August 8.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said pets were given oxygen masks, and crews worked on the scene to try and save all of the animals.

Highbury Road, Nottingham Credit: Google Maps

Neighbours described the fire as a tragedy that was close to home.

Aiden Niblett, who lives nearby, said: "It is one of those things that is just a horror.

"I have two kids and it's terrible to think this could happen to anyone's home.

"I saw a couple of fire engines but I always assume it is going elsewhere. It is scary to think about it; I only live down the road.

"It's tragic that their pets died. I love animals, and losing them is losing a member of the family."

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews had to access [the house] through the front room window due to a high fire.

The gas and electric company/board attended and worked to isolate the supplies.

There were no people injured in this fire. A dog and a budgie were rescued but sadly a parrot and a number of cats died."