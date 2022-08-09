The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is over, after 11 full days of sporting action.

The closing ceremony, which was held at the Alexander Stadium, saw performances from artists including Apache Indian, Beverley Knight, Dexys Midnight Runners, Goldie, Jacob Banks, Jaykae and Jorja Smith.

It also saw an impressive production celebrating the musical heritage of the West Midlands.

Overall, Team England placed second on the medal table taking home a record number of 176 Commonwealth Games medals.

Australia came first with 178 medals in total and 67 golds.

England managed to win 57 gold medals, including their first-ever Hockey gold. 66 silver medals and 53 bronze.

The previous best was 174 set at Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

England entered the final day at Birmingham 2022 with 166 medals but with squash finals, hockey, and diving, still to conclude competitors managed to bring home 11 medals on the last day.

Some of the most stand-out moments include the oldest Commonwealth gold medallist, England’s first gold medal in rhythmic gymnastics and hockey, and Peaty's mixed games.

Golden Oldies

Scotlands Melanie Inness (right) and George Miller on day eight of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Credit: PA Images

75-year-old George Miller became the oldest Commonwealth gold medallist in the Games' history after winning the para-bowls mixed pairs final.

He is the lead director for partially-sighted partner Melanie Inness who together brought home gold for Scotland after beating Wales in the B2/B3 final.

He surpassed Scottish team-mate Rosemary Lenton, who briefly held the title for 24 hours, after the 72-year-old won the women’s pairs B6-B8 final with Pauline Wilson.

Ecstasy for Emikova

Marfa Emikova won Englands first gold medal in rhythmic gymnastics. Credit: PA Images

England won their first gold medal in rhythmic gymnastics with Marfa Emikova taking home the all-round title.

The 17-year-old had won a team bronze medal alongside Saffron Severn and Alice Leaper on the opening day but managed to seal gold after topping the leaderboard in the hoops and clubs event.

Peaty pride

Adam Peaty celebrating his astounding win in the men's 50m breaststroke Credit: PA Images

Swimmer Adam Peaty struggled to defend his Commonwealth 100m Breaststroke title after breaking his foot just 10 weeks before the games.

He finished fourth in the 100-metre breaststroke event ending an eight-year unbeaten run.

However, just 48 hours later, the triple Olympic champion bounced back to win gold in the 50-metre breaststroke - the only event that was missing from his impressive collection of major medals.

800-metre madness

Mary Moraa won gold in a remarkable race. The Kenyan set the pace in the first lap before dropping to the back just after the bell.

Kenya's Mary Moraa wins the Women's 800m Final with England's Keely Hodgkinson second and Scotland's Laura Muir (left) coming third Credit: PA Images

She moved back through the field but was still fourth going into the home straight but a stunning late burst saw her claim a remarkable win in one minute 57.07 seconds.

England’s Keely Hodgkinson took silver while Scotland’s Laura Muir settled for bronze.

Hockey hopefuls win gold

England women’s hockey won gold for the very first time after beating Australia 2-1 at the University of Birmingham Hockey Centre.

Holly Hunt celebrates with team mates after scoring a goal during the Gold Medal women's hockey match between Australia and England Credit: PA Images

Holly Hunt and Tess Howard both managed to score in the second quarter for England before opponent Ambrosia Malone equalised for Australia in the final 20 seconds.

The hosts put in a dominant performance against Australia and can now finally add a gold to their three previous silver medals.

Other standout moments include: