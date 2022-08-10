Animal rights activists have urged the Mayor of Leicester to rename the city's Pork Pie Roundabout.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has made the, apparent serious, call in a letter to Sir Peter Soulsby - and have suggested calling the circular intersection Vegan Pie Roundabout instead.

PETA said it would inspire healthier food choices and celebrate Leicester's connection to veganism.

It says the roundabout, near Saffron Lane in Aylestone, should be renamed to help promote healthier food choices.

They believe it would also send a signal that any animal suffering which goes into making pork pies and other meat treats is unacceptable.

Activists are calling for the roundabout to be renamed - to promote healthier choices Credit: BPM Media

Instead, the group believes the island, which is named after the nearby 1930s Pork Pie Library, should adopt the new name of ‘Vegan Pie Roundabout’.

It says the city has a long association with meat-free eating and that the term 'vegan’ was itself invented here.

Mayor Peter Soulsby called any talk of changing the name of the roundabout "pie in the sky".

As well as campaigning for animal rights, PETA also promotes a vegan lifestyle.

Kate Werner, a campaigns manager for the organisation, sent a letter to the mayor about the name of the locally-famous roundabout.

She said: "This timely name change would inspire healthier food choices that help the environment, celebrate Leicester's heritage, and prevent animal suffering.

"Encouraging people to eat plant-based could also help lessen the burden on Leicester's already overstretched NHS."

PETA’s claims refer to the publication of a new survey last month which showed that 33.6 per cent of people aged 18 and over in the North West Leicestershire area were obese - that was up on the 22% recorded five years earlier - making the area the most obese in the county.

Blaby was the second worst with an obesity rate of 30.1 per cent, with Melton following close behind on 28.8 per cent.