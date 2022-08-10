Attacker jailed after using child's water gun to douse people in petrol

A man who sprayed petrol over two people and then threatened to set them on fire has been jailed.

Kevin Costello, of Cranmer Street, Long Eaton in Nottingham was sentenced after pleading guilty to filling a children's water gun with fuel before dousing two people in it.

The attack which happened on 30 September last year on George Street in Mansfield is reported to have started after Costello got into an argument with one of the victims.

Costello began to spray the first victim with the fuel-filled water pistol out of the window of his van before attacking the second person when she came to help.

After taking out a lighter and threatening to set them and their house alight, Costello fled the scene on foot. He was later arrested.

Costello admitted to the attack but said he only meant to scare his victims.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Temporary Detective Inspector, Andrew Hall, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was an incredibly frightening incident for the victims who were are real risk of very serious injury."

"I can only imagine the fear they felt as Costello waved that lighter towards them."

"Threatening people in this way is completely unacceptable and I am pleased Costello has now been brought to justice."

Costello has been sentenced to six years in jail.