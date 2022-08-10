Can you have a BBQ in a public park in the Midlands?

Councils in the Midlands are enforcing a no barbecue ban as temperatures are expected to soar this week.

An amber weather warning for extreme heat was issued for most parts of England by the Met Office yesterday, causing concern for fire services.

Fire and rescue services in the Midlands tackled several accidental and deliberate fires due to the extreme heatwave last month, some of which were caused by disposable BBQs.

After July's heatwave, where temperatures soared to record highs of 40 degrees, councils are trying to prevent fires from starting to help fire services.

They are hoping that banning the use of disposable BBQs in public parks will significantly reduce the number of fires.

Where can I use a disposable BBQ?

Some councils such as Nottingham City and Birmingham City have banned disposable barbecues in public places.

It means some parks which previously allowed BBQs will have signs alerting people they are not to be lit.

The ban comes into place as fire services had stretched resources during last month's extreme heatwave.

Other councils such as Staffordshire, Warwickshire, and Stoke-on-Trent have not issued a BBQ ban but are advising people to take care when in the sun.

Meanwhile, Derbyshire Fire Service is calling for disposable barbecues to be banned, to avoid huge fires in the East Midlands.

People are urged to not use barbecues anywhere but if they do to be careful and ensure they put it out safely.

Are you allowed to have a barbecue in your garden?

There are no laws to stop you from having a BBQ in your own garden.

However, fire services in Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, and the West Midlands are urging residents to be cautious when using disposable barbecues at home.

Their advice is to keep them raised off the ground and let them fully cool down before throwing them away.

If you don't have a garden of your own many councils are now banning the use of disposable ones in public places like parks.