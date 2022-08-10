A man has been charged after a four-month-old girl was left with potentially life-changing injuries following a crash in Leicester.

Richard Hefford, of Kelso Green, was charged following the crash which happened in the Ambleside Drive area of Eyres Monsell shortly before 7pm last Sunday.

The collision involved two vehicles and left a four-month-old girl in hospital with what have been described as potentially life-changing injuries.

A man, in his 20s, was also seriously injured in the crash and required hospital treatment but has since been discharged.

In a statement, Leicestershire Police confirmed Hefford, who is 34, has been charged with multiple counts of causing injury by dangerous driving.

He was also found to be over the drink-drive limit and wad subsequently charged with that as well.

A force spokesman said: “A man has been charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a collision in Ambleside Drive, Leicester.

Hefford "has also been charged with driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol."