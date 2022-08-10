People in Nottingham will not be able to have barbecues in parks or open areas as temperatures are expected to rise this week.

Nottingham City Council says it has introduced the BBQ ban after firefighters recently attended numerous fires - many linked to the hot weather.

They want to avoid the risk of fire as anticipated dry spells continue.

On Tuesday an amber weather warning was issued for extreme heat covering Thursday until Sunday as temperatures are expected to reach the low thirties in the Midlands.

It means adverse health effects are likely to be experienced by those vulnerable to extreme heat an increased risk of accidental fires.

A spokesperson for Nottingham City Council said: "We’re banning barbeques in all our parks and open spaces including Colwick Country Park to avoid increasing any risk of fire, as the dry spell of weather continues."

"We’re keen to support our colleagues at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue who continue to have their services stretched currently by the conditions."

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service are urging people to follow the City Council's rules and not light barbeques to avoid a major increase in incidents.

In July, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had taken 906 calls in 36 hours, with an average of 110 in 24 hours.

Last month saw a high level of demand for fire services across the region, with large blazes in Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire.