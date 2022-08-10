Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment officers from Nottinghamshire police rescue a dog from a hot car

With high temperatures expected this week, Nottinghamshire police is reminding dog owners to not to leave their dogs in hot cars.

It comes after officers saved a small black Shi Tzu from a hot car in Nottingham yesterday, August 10.

Officers were called to Wilkinson Street Park and Ride site, off Nottingham's ring road where they found a dog trapped inside a locked door.

The dog was barking and panting inside the car.

Although the windows were left slightly open, it was not enough to prevent the dog collapsing.

Police had to smash the car's window, give the dog water and rush him to a local pet in the back of a police car.

Nottinghamshire Police

The dog is now making a good recovery and the owner has been invited to attend a police interview. The case is also to be referred to the RSPCA.

PC Jamie Martin, of the Broxtowe response team, said: “Firstly, I would like to thank staff at NET Nottingham Tram for alerting us to this incident. Had they not done so, it is unlikely the dog would have survived.

"Many people think it's OK to leave their dog in the car on a warm day providing the windows are open. But this incident shows that just simply isn’t the case. Put simply, you should never leave your dog alone in a car on a warm day.

“Whilst it is not illegal to leave a dog in a hot car, owners are legally responsible for their pet’s health and welfare.

“If a dog became ill or sadly died due to being left in a hot car, owners could be charged with the offence of animal cruelty under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

“This could lead to a prison sentence and/or a fine.”

According to the RSPCA, cars can become as hot as an oven, even when the weather doesn't feel that warm. The charity says that when it's 22C outside, the car could reach 47C within an hour.