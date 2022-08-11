Dad killed after speeding driver hit him outside a school in Birmingham

A father who was picking up his son from primary school died after being hit by a speeding Audi driver.

41-year-old David Sohal was crossing the road on Sandy Lane in Great Barr, Birmingham, when he was sent 'flying through the air' by a car suspected to be going 54mph in a 30mph zone.

The father of two was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham but died two weeks later after suffering 'unsurvivable' injuries.

Motorist Sunny Gill was driving his father's car uninsured when he hit the "amazing father" outside Beeches Infant School shortly after 3pm on 28 September last year.

Gill reportedly only stopped after resting against another parked vehicle before saying "I was only going 40 wasn't I? I wasn't going fast it was his fault".

He was sentenced to three years detention at Birmingham Crown Court yesterday (10 August) having admitted causing death by dangerous driving. He was also disqualified from driving for six and a half years.

David Sohal's "destroyed" wife said she is traumatised after losing her husband and her children heartbroken.

In a statement his wife said, he was an "amazing father" and "family man" and the "best dad in the world".

"Our hearts are broken, lives shattered forever as a result of this man. He has destroyed and ruined our future and happiness."

"I have lost my husband, my sons are without their dad. We are traumatised and nothing can or will ever replace that void," she added.

Judge Heidi Kubik QC concluded Gill was travelling at a "wholly inappropriate speed outside a school".

Prosecutor Will Dudley said CCTV footage showed the Mr Sohal step into the road, then look to the left where he saw the oncoming vehicle.

Mr Sohal paused before trying to move back to his own car but it was too late. The footage which was played in court brought out gasps in the room.

Witnesses are said to have rushed to help Mr Sohal and used the school defibrillator.

He suffered a "massive brain injury" died two weeks after being taken to hospital on 13 October last year.

Graham Henson, defending 20-year-old Gill said he had a number of mental health issues but none of which impacted his decision to speed.

He told the court Gill usually took out temporary car insurance for his father's car but not on 28 September as there was a 'small family emergency' when he had to pick up a young relative from school himself.

Mr Henson added that the defendant "feels he needs to be punished".

"He [Mr Gill] just wants to say, and those in the public gallery will probably not want to hear it, how dreadfully sorry he is for that which he has done and he bitterly regrets the pain he has caused," Mr Henson said.

"You have a young man who is full of remorse. He's only 20.

"If it were not for this tragic case he would be rightfully classified as a delightful young man.

"He is relieved to be here to face sentencing today. He feels he needs to be punished because he is wracked with guilt for what he has done."