Tributes have been pouring in after Musical Youth drummer, Frederick Waite, died aged 55.

The British-Jamaican reggae band are best known for their 80s mega-hits such as 'Pass the Dutchie', as well as other hits songs including 'Never Gonna Give You Up'.

Announcing the drummer's death on Twitter, the group wrote: "We are sad to announce the passing of Musical Youth's drummer Frederick Waite Jr.

"Our thoughts go out to him and his family during this sad time.

"We have lost a musical legend, who inspired many young musicians over the last 40 years. Rest in Eternal Peace"

The group recently performed at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony without Frederick.

Who are Musical Youth?

The band was originally formed in 1979 in Birmingham by the fathers of four schoolboys.

It was made up of Frederick and his brother Patrick, who died suddenly in 1993 from a hereditary heart condition aged 24.

Musical Youth perform on stage (without Frederick) during the Closing Ceremony for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham Credit: PA Images

It also included brothers Kelvin and Michael Grant, as well as lead singer, Dennis Seaton.

The boys were all aged between 11 to 15 when they had a smash hit with four million seller Pass The Dutchie in 1982.

The song made number one in 12 countries, selling more than four million copies worldwide.

(Bottom to top) Kelvin Grant, 11; Michael Grant, 13; Patrick Waite, 14; Dennis Scaton, 15; Junior Waite (real name Frederick Waite Jr) 15. Credit: PA Images

They recorded two albums, earning a Grammy Award nomination and were the first black act to have a music video played on the newly founded channel MTV.

They eventually disbanded in 1986 after a series of personal problems and in 2001 reformed as a duo.

The band returned to the stage 40 years after their smash-hit to perform at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games on Monday (8 August).

The ceremony, held at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, also saw a surprise performance from Ozzy Osbourne, as well as from artists including UB40, Beverley Knight, Dexys Midnight Runners, Goldie and Jorja Smith.