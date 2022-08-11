One of Britain's shortest cycle lanes is removed from Dudley street

One of Britain's shortest cycle lanes, spanning just three metres in length on a street in Dudley, has been removed.

The cycle lane, which was subject to ridicule by locals was located on Peartree Lane in Netherton, near a small bridge arching over Dudley Canal.

Dudley Council said the small box - which was green with a white border and featured a bicycle image - was part of a previous cycle route.

However, many locals said it appeared out of place on the industrial road, which is filled with offices and business estates and is rarely used by cyclists

Councillor Shaz Saleem, cabinet member for highways and public realm, said: "We have many cycle paths across the borough, designed to help people travel safely. They can be found alongside roads, towpaths and in parks.

"This small stretch of cycleway is part of a previous scheme, which has now been made redundant."

The local authority said the lane was due to be removed yesterday (Wednesday 10 August) as it was no longer in use.