Fifty homes evacuated as firefighters deal with ongoing incident in Derbyshire

Around fifty homes in Derbyshire have been evacuated after a major fire broke out near Creswell Model Village.

Roads have been closed and fire crews from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service are in attendance. The fire is causing a huge pall of smoke across the area, with firefighters warning families to avoid the area.

In one video posted to social media, a line of flames can be seen advancing across a field, watched by onlookers.

A drought has been declared across parts of the UK as a second heatwave sweeps the region. With temperatures topping thirty degrees celsius, grass fires are becoming more common, and can be caused by barbecues, littered glass, and cigarette butts.

In another video, the smoke plumes caused by the blaze rises above houses. At least twelve fire trucks are in attendance.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "12 fires crews are currently dealing with a major incident off Fox Lane in Creswell. A fire affecting three fields has spread to a neighbouring farm complex.

"50 properties have been evacuated. Working with Emergency Planning a rest centre has been set up at Creswell Events Centre for evacuated residents. Local road closures are in place. Please avoid the area.

"Please keep windows and doors closed in the surrounding area."

