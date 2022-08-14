Play Brightcove video

A fire has broken out on Broad Street in Birmingham city centre.

People are being urged to avoid the area as tram services have been suspended along the main thoroughfare.

It broke out at around lunch time this afternoon, with crews seen climbing up ladders with hose pipes.

Several fire engines and police cars are in attendance, as the main thoroughfare is blocked off to traffic.

Passengers on buses had to be left off after they were stopped on the main road.