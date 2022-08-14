Police update on five murder arrests after woman's body found at Nuneaton home

Three men and two women arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Nuneaton have been bailed.

Police were called to a disturbance at a property in Bucks Hill, Nuneaton, Warwickshire, at around 1:15am on Saturday.

"Emergency services also attended the scene and a woman, believed to be in her 40s, was found deceased inside," Warwickshire Police said.

Officers are treating the death as unexplained and a post-mortem carried out this morning (August 14) was inconclusive.

A 34-year-old man from Nuneaton, a 32-year-old man of no fixed abode, a 40-year-old man from Nuneaton, a 43-year-old woman from Nuneaton and a 36-year-old woman from Nuneaton previously arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail until next month while enquiries continue.

Det Supt Caroline Corfield said: "We are currently exploring a number of lines of inquiry as we attempt to build a picture of what has happened.

"Our thoughts are very much with the woman's family and friends at this difficult time."

"We would ask anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area over Friday night (12 August) and until about 1.15am on Saturday (13 August) to please come forward.

"Equally, if anyone has any concerns or information that can help, we would advise them to approach and speak with one of our officers."

