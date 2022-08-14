Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central correspondent Peter Bearne reports from the scene

Wildfires spreading to homes - it's something we associate with heatwaves in California or Australia. But now it's happening here in the East Midlands.

Residents frantically started hurling buckets of water onto the flames, when a grass fire broke out yesterday afternoon in Forest Town near Mansfield in Nottinghamshire. There was real panic as people realised the blaze was speeding towards their houses.

Firefighters managed to bring it under control, but not before it had spread to the home of Kellie Gillott. Footage obtained exclusively by ITV News Central shows the flames engulfing her caravan and then her car. The garage was badly damaged, but the house itself was saved, and luckily no-one was hurt.

Resident Lee Davey, a keen videographer and YouTuber, filmed the unfolding drama and was struck by the sheer speed of the fire. He also commended Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service on doing an excellent job in preventing the flames spreading to other homes.

Pictures from YouTube/TheMacMaster

Nottinghamshire Police have arrested two teenagers, aged 17 and 19, on suspicion of arson. They're appealing for anyone who may have information about what happened to get in touch.

Det Sgt Andrea Brown said: “Arson is very serious at the best of times, but in the current hot and dry weather it poses an even greater risk to people and property.“

Adding: "This was a very significant fire and we are determined to get to the bottom of exactly what happened."

Meanwhile, one local resident has started a crowdfunding page to help those worst-affected - with the aim of raising £2000.