Emergency services search River Trent for missing man

Emergency services are continuing to search for a missing man along the River Trent in Nottinghamshire.

Eight fire crews and a specialist water rescue team searched the water after the man was reported missing on Sunday evening (14 August) in the Stoke Bardolph Weir in Radcliffe-on-Trent.

In a tweet at 9pm yesterday, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We received a call at 18:37 to reports of a man missing near the weir at Stoke Bardolph. Eight crews are currently on the scene including our water rescue team."

In a later update they said: "Crews have now left the weir at Stoke Bardolph and we have handed this incident over to the police who will continue the search tomorrow in daylight hours."