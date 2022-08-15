A former school teacher has been jailed for 13 years after pleading guilty to a string of historical sex abuses.

Peter Jenkins, 53, from Solihull, preyed on four vulnerable girls over between 1984 and 2005 - one of the victims was 12-years-old.

Jenkins admitted his interest in grooming girls started in his teens, when he befriended a 12-year-old whilst at university and another was abused when he was a school teacher.

He continued to abuse vulnerable girls when he was married, including a 16-year-old who babysat for the couple and helped run their church holiday club.

Investigating officer DC Gemma Rowan said: "We know that Jenkins groomed these girls at a time in their lives where personal circumstances made them vulnerable and he used his position of power and trust to abuse them."

Jenkins was sentenced to a 13-year jail term at Warwick Crown Court on Friday (12 August) Credit: BPM

How was the paedophile teacher uncovered

The events came to light when a solicitor contacted West Midlands Police in January 2020 and said that, then 51-year-old, Jenkins wanted to reveal his actions to the police.

The West Midlands Public Protection Unit questioned Jenkins and an investigation was started to locate the women he had groomed as girls.

DC Gemma Rowan explained: "We had to contact the women who Jenkins' had identified, out of the blue.

"Our initial enquiries were largely carried out during the pandemic, when many people were already feeling isolated and vulnerable, so our specialist officers were at pains to ensure the women were supported and guided through the process as carefully and considerately as possible.

"We felt it was important that the women who had been subjected to Jenkins' abuse were given the opportunity to come forward and talk about their experiences."

Jenkins, also known as Peter Greenham, pleaded guilty to 15 charges including rape, indecent assault, sexual assault, unlawful sexual intercourse and inciting a girl to commit an act of gross indecency at Warwick Crown Court on 27 July.

Jenkins was sentenced to a 13-year jail term on Friday (12 August). He will be on the sex offenders list for life.

