Police are increasing patrols along a river path in Hereford after four sexual offences were reported within two weeks.

Uniformed and plain-clothed officers will patrol the path throughout the evening and overnight.

Detectives are currently investigating two cases of rape, one case of indecent exposure and one sexual assault.

The series of late-night incidents have been reported since 31 July, and are alleged to have happened on Sunday 31 July, Wednesday 3 August, Sunday 7 August, and Friday 12 August.

All are sad to have happened near the King George V playing fields, Victoria Bridge, and the rowing club.

The four assaults happened along the same stretch of path Credit: ITV News Central

Arrests have been made in connection with the rape on 31 July and the indecent exposure on 3 August.

Officers are carrying out enquiries to locate a named suspect in relation to the rape on 7 August.

Enquiries are still ongoing into the sexual assault which took place on the river path between Hinton Road and King George V playing fields on Friday night (12 August).

West Mercia Police says a dedicated team of detectives are working on the investigation into the four sexual assaults.

Hereford Chief Inspector Ross Jones said police will be increasing patrols to improve safety in the area after victims expressed their concerns.

"Increased patrols by both uniformed and plain-clothed officers will continue along the river path, particularly during the late evening and overnight," he said.

"As some of these patrols are being carried out by plain clothes officers you may not see them, but please be rest assured we have officers in the area.

"We recognise the concern around safety in this area and would like to offer reassurance we have been working closely with our partners to implement measures to improve safety in these areas. This work will continue."

West Mercia Police has also been carrying out house-to-house inquiries to try and determine who carried out the attacks, and is reviewing CCTV and doorbell video footage.

The Chief Inspector added that the victims' reports have helped them identify an area which needs more patrols.

In a statement, he said: "I'd like to thank the victims of these incidents for their courage in coming forward to report them.

"All four victims continue to be supported by specially trained officers."

Earlier this year, more than £500,000 of funding was awarded to Herefordshire Council, West Mercia Police and the Crime Commissioner as part of a Safer Streets bid.

Chief Inspector Jones said: "The Safer Street project objective is to make public places safer for all.

"The funding secured in Hereford will specifically focus on tackling offences which involve violence against women and girls, with a focus on routes taken home by women when out at night."

Improvements are expected to include better lighting of streets and paths and more CCTV, particularly around both Victoria and Hunderton Bridges, as well as Aylestone, Whitecross Road, Bishops Meadow and Canary Bridge.

Speaking about the recent incidents, the Police and Crime Commissioner in Hereford, John Campion, said: "I am aware of the community concerns in relation to these incidents, and I am reassured that the police are doing all they can in response and will continue to take action to ensure our communities are safe."