Man to appear in court charged with attempted murder after Matlock stabbing

A 29-year-old man is to appear in court today, charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Matlock.

Derbyshire Police were called to Dale Road, Matlock, at around 8pm on Friday (12 August) where a teenager boy was found with serious injuries after being stabbed in the neck.

Officers then attended a property in nearby Matlock Bath where a man was arrested after initially refusing to leave the property.

James Hill, of Dale Road, Matlock Bath, has been charged with the following offences:

Attempt murder

Threats to kill

False imprisonment

Possession of a knife in public.

Arson with intent to endanger life

Affray

Two counts of criminal damage

Four counts of common assault of an emergency worker

Hill was remanded to prison and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court later today.

The teenage victim remains in hospital with what is described as "life changing injuries".

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may be able to help with their investigation – in particular anyone with footage that may have captured the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using the reference code: 22*468836: