Police divers are still searching the River Trent after it was reported a 39-year-old man entered the water.

Nottinghamshire Police says it is believed the man entered the river at the weir in Stoke Bardolph at around 6.34pm on Sunday, August 14.

The force's Underwater and Specialist Search Unit arrived at the scene at around 9.30am the following morning to continue the search during the daytime.

Divers have been seen searching the river at the weir.

People walking and cycling along the riverside have expressed shock at seeing the police.

Tony and Christine Dixon, who live in Netherfield and walk along the river every day, said: "We did not know if they had training on or something."

Residents in the area have said the river has strong currents Credit: ITV News Central

They added: "That's the trouble really, it's a dangerous river. It's not regular but it does happen."

Jane Graham, who was cycling along the river from Carlton, added: "When I went down I wondered what was going on.

"It's awful. The current is strong. It looks so calm but in some parts it's dangerous."

Chief Inspector Jon Foy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Work is ongoing to find this man and teams of specialist officers are currently at the scene.

"We are currently investigating what happened and would like to speak to any additional witnesses who have yet to come forward."

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 101 quoting incident.