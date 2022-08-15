Three men arrested in murder investigation

Detectives investigating a man’s murder have made three further arrests.

Darren Davis, aged 46, died in hospital on Wednesday, August 10, after being stabbed in Radford Boulevard, Nottingham, at around 3.45pm.

Police say two men, aged 41 and 34, were arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Officers say a 47-year-old man was also arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder.

A 31 year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of the same offence has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Melanie Crutchley, who is leading the investigation, said: “A team of detectives has been working around the clock to investigate what happened to Darren and to get justice for him and his family.

“We have already reviewed a very large amount of evidence and are still keen to speak with drivers with dashcams who were in the Radford Boulevard and Ilkeston Road areas between 3.30pm and 5.30pm. It is quite possible that they may have recorded a vital piece of evidence that helps us to identify Darren’s killer or killers and bring them to justice.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 481 of 10 August 2022, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.