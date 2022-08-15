Two women who were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a serious assault in Worcester have since been released on bail.

The incident happened at around 8.30pm on Saturday 13 August outside The Goodrest public house in Worcester.

In a statement West Mercia Police said: "Officers were called to the scene following reports of an altercation.

"On arrival a man was found with serious injuries and was later taken to hospital for further treatment."

"Two women, aged 18 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in police custody as investigations continue".

They are urging anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen the incident to get in touch on 101.

Alternatively it can be reported online through the Tell Us About section of the West Mercia Police website quoting reference 705i of 13 August.