Walker 'seriously injured' after falling off rock near Stanage Edge in Peak District

The man was treated for an open leg fracture after falling from the top of a crag at Stanage Edge yesterday evening Credit: Edale Mountain Rescue

A walker has been "seriously injured" after falling five metres from the top of a rock in the Peak District.

The man was treated at the scene for an open leg fracture yesterday evening before being taken to Northern General Hospital, Sheffield.

Emergency Services were called to the incident which near to Robin Hood's cave below Stanage Edge at 8.17pm on Sunday evening.

In a statement, Edale mountain rescue said: "A team doctor was first on scene alongside medics from from medics from Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance.

"The casualty given pain relief and was treated for a painful open fracture and other possible fractures of the leg.

"He was then splinted and packaged on to our stretcher, and carried back down to the waiting land ambulance for conveyance to Northern General Hospital."

