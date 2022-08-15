A walker has been "seriously injured" after falling five metres from the top of a rock in the Peak District.

The man was treated at the scene for an open leg fracture yesterday evening before being taken to Northern General Hospital, Sheffield.

Emergency Services were called to the incident which near to Robin Hood's cave below Stanage Edge at 8.17pm on Sunday evening.

In a statement, Edale mountain rescue said: "A team doctor was first on scene alongside medics from from medics from Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance.

"The casualty given pain relief and was treated for a painful open fracture and other possible fractures of the leg.

"He was then splinted and packaged on to our stretcher, and carried back down to the waiting land ambulance for conveyance to Northern General Hospital."