Detectives who are investigating the sexual assault of a blind woman at Rugby station have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.

The British Transport Police believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

The woman was stood with her white cane on the platform while waiting for a train, just before 5pm on Tuesday 26 July.

A man then approached and touched her inappropriately.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 442 of 26 July.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.