West Midlands Police are looking to speak to three people they believe broke into a house and stole children's piggy banks.

Thieves stole an iPad, other tablet computers, and four piggy banks after breaking into a property shortly after 8am on 12 July.

They kicked down a side entrance door to enter the property in Wallace Road, Wolverhampton.

A handbag with bank cards in it was also stolen.

Bank transactions showed the cards had been used later that day in a supermarket just a five-minute drive away.

Three people caught on CCTV are believed to have purchased items at the Asda in Tipton using the stolen bank cards.

The police say they want to speak to two men and one woman who were captured on video footage.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: "We believe these three people caught on CCTV used the bank cards. "We’d encourage them to do the right thing and come and speak to us. "If anyone recognises them please get in touch. You can message us on Live Chat through our website or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."