A man has been arrested after a woman was stabbed in broad daylight in Birmingham city centre earlier today.

Police officers were called to Temple Row at around 9.50 this morning (August 16) to reports of a woman being attacked with a knife.

The 26-year-old stab victim was rushed to hospital where she remains in a serious condition.

Within minutes of the attack, a 46-year-old man was detained by West Midlands Police on nearby road Newhall Street.

Police believe the attack to be an "isolated incident" and are currently not looking for any other suspects. They suspect it to be a domestic stabbing.

Police have arrested a man thanks to public help on his movements Credit: BPM Media

In a statement from West Midlands Police, Detective Superintendent Ed Foster said: "Thanks to members of the public who helped us track the suspect, we were able to detain him within minutes of the incident happening."

"He has been taken to hospital after sustaining an injury during the incident, but remains under police detention."

"Officers remain in the area carrying out enquiries and to offer reassurance to the public."

Police are urging witnesses to come forward.

"If you witnessed the incident or have any information and haven’t yet spoken to us, we’re really keen to hear from you and would ask you to please get in touch," Det Supt Foster added.

An increased police presence could be seen in Birmingham City Centre Credit: BPM Media

People in the City Centre said more than a dozen police officers were working around the cordoned areas from Corporation Street to Temple Row.

There is disruption to bus routes due to the attack. Routes like the National Express West Midlands No.101 have been diverted away from the Newhall Street area.

The bus company warned passengers of delays and to allow for extra journey time.

Shoppers are not able to exit the House of Fraser store via its entrance on Temple Row.

However, people are able to access North Western Arcade.