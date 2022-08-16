Body recovered as divers search River Trent for missing 39-year-old man

A body has been recovered from the River Trent after divers have been searching for a missing man.

Emergency services were called to Stoke Bardolph Weir at 6.34pm on Sunday after a 39-year-old man entered the water.

Specialist police divers spent much of Monday searching for the man and recovered a body shortly after 8am this morning.

Chief Inspector Chris Sullivan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is a tragic incident that has resulted in a man losing his life."

Mr Sullivan adds: “We are currently investigating what happened and would like to speak to any additional witnesses who have yet to come forward.

“Our thoughts today are with the man’s family and friends at what we know will be an extremely difficult time.

“Any search and recovery operation of this nature is very challenging, and I would like to pay tribute to the members of all three emergency services who attended the scene.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 91 of 16 August 2022.