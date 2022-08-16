Moment masked thugs attack pensioner, 76 with weapon at home in Great Barr

A Great Barr grandad has struggled with masked youth violence since October, with incidents like kicking his door, throwing stones at windows and hurling abuse.

Roy Muller caught the latest incident on CCTV, which saw a masked yob with a weapon hit and kick him as he tried to detain him for the police.

The 76-year-old has been plagued with gangs of youths banging on his door since last October, and one evening recently a group of 14 came to his drive.

Mr Muller, who worked for Birmingham City Council before he retired, has reported the youths to police numerous times and even written to West Midlands Police's Chief Constable Sir David Thompson pleading for help.

The pensioner had a heart attack last year and his family are concerned the stress may bring another on. Mr Muller said the attacks on his home have left him "frightened to go out" and when he is out he is constantly checking his CCTV on his mobile.

Mr Muller's family have taken to posting clips of the anti-social behaviour on social media to highlight the issue. In the latest clip, recorded on Thursday evening, August 11, a masked youth jogs towards Mr Muller's front door wielding a weapon.

In one of the clips, Mr Muller, who has lived in his home for 43 years, then can be seen rushing out to try to detain the thug, and a fight begins which ends with the youth swinging the weapon at the pensioner, kicking and punching him. Another masked youth runs up and joins in with the fight before they flee.

Mr Muller suffered only minor injuries in the incident.

In the past, when family have posted videos online some parents have identified the young people and come forward to apologise.

"All the police ever do is come and record it and go away," Mr Muller said. "It started last October, the first time it happened I thought a car was coming through the house it was that loud, the banging.

"But then it carried on, and later they were wearing masks. The longest time I've been without it is a month, it can be every day. It's just getting worse and worse.

"It can be twice a day. I'm hoping to catch them and call the police. On Thursday he was trying to hit my glasses, then he called his mate over and they both ran.

"I've got a cut on my ear and a few aches and pains, but nothing I can't deal with. The police say ignore them, but they need to sort them out. The police must've been here five times in the last few weeks.

"It's very frustrating, it's awful that I've got to live like that. I've sat in the chair near the window just to watch the road. Last Friday they were 14 of them, I'm not easily intimidated but you just get a load of abuse.

"My daughter put it on the internet and their mothers came forward and were horrified. The parents are different, it's the kids who are foul.

The youth can be seen swinging the weapon at the pensioner, kicking and punching him. Credit: BPM Media

"I'm singled out for whatever reason. Sometimes they come on electric scooters. I had the camera fitted because of this.

"I wrote to Sir David Thompson twice and haven't had a reply - it's a bit disappointing. I've also had them throwing stones and shouting abuse. I just don't want to see them there at all.

"I'm frightened to leave the house in case they do it and when I am out I'm checking my camera on my phone. The police keep saying they will step up patrols but there aren't any patrols to step up."

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating after receiving reports of a man in his 70s being the victim of assault and harassment in Great Barr.

"We fully understand how distressing this is and are looking to safeguard the man while progressing enquiries to establish those responsible.

"Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team are aware of ongoing anti-social behaviour and are routinely monitoring the area as part of their patrols strategy. We take all allegations of harassment incredibly seriously, and we are committed to ensuring the safety of our community.

"If you know who’s casing the problems in the area, please use the Live Chat service on our website west-midlands.police.uk or call 101 and quote crime number 20/666656/22."