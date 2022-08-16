A town in Nottinghamshire is witnessing flooding after torrential rain left cars submerged and streets awash with water.

Trains have stopped running in Worksop after tracks were flooded, whilst patients have been asked to only attend the emergency department at Bassetlaw Hospital if absolutely necessary, due to problems there.

In a Facebook post, the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospital's NHS Trust said local people should only attend "if you need urgent care and treatment."

"There is a large amount of standing water on site that is currently being drained away."

The Midlands is currently under a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, after days of high heat.

That high heat has left the ground incredibly dry - the consequence being that rainfall is less able to penetrate the ground. That means rain water collects - causing the kind of weather conditions currently seen in Nottinghamshire.

Flood warnings issued across the Midlands as thunderstorms expected to cause severe damage