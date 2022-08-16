A 34-year-old who was assaulted after a violent disorder in Blaby remains in hospital after suffering "life changing injuries".

The incident which involved a number of people was reported around 1.20am on Sunday (14 August) outside the Bulls Head Pub in Lutterworth Road.

In a statement, Leicestershire Police said: "The 34-year-old victim sustained serious facial and head injuries, which have been described as life changing.

"A second man, aged 31, also sustained serious facial injuries. Both remain in hospital.

"From enquiries conducted so far, it’s believed there were a number of people in the area at the time and a hammer was used during the assault.

"Officers continue to identify witnesses and are trawling through CCTV in an attempt to obtain further information about the suspects."

Police are urging anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident or recorded any footage of what happened to get in touch.

They are also asking anyone who was driving by at the time and may have video recording equipment installed to check for any footage and report information via 101 or via their website.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC 2149 Sheena Manek, quoting crime number 22*470605.