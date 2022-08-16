A reflection bench in Arboretum Park, inspired by the hit Ricky Gervais Netflix tv show 'Afterlife', has been replaced after being destroyed by vandals.

The bench which was donated to Nottingham City Council in January, was one of 25 donated by Netflix to celebrate the launch of the third series of the show 'Afterlife'.

It was intended to offer a place for locals to sit and reflect if they are dealing with loss, as part of a mental health initiative.

The benches were commissioned with suicide prevention charity the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) and feature QR codes leading to online resources and a message of support.

In the show, Ricky Gervais's character, Tony Johnson often sits at the bench as he struggles to come to terms with the death of his wife, Anne.

However, there was widespread outrage in May after the bench was destroyed by vandals, with wood found scattered across the park.

The bench which was commissioned by suicide prevention charity, CALM was destroyed by vandals in May Credit: Nottingham City Council

In a statement, Nottingham City Council Leader, Cllr David Mellen said: "The Ricky Gervais ‘Afterlife’ bench which was located in The Arboretum was sadly destroyed by vandals earlier this year. Residents and park users were rightly angry and upset.

"Public Realm teams and Nottingham City Homes tried to repair the bench but unfortunately it was too badly damaged, so we had to contact Netflix and tell them what had happened."

Mr Mellen adds: "We are delighted to say they jumped into action and sorted us a replacement bench which was delivered in July and installed back in the park at the beginning of August.

"The benches were commissioned alongside suicide prevention charity ‘Campaign Against Living Miserably’ (CALM) and are to there to give people to reflect, talk to somebody and get things off your chest."

Who to contact if you or someone you know needs help

Samaritans operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year, by calling 116 123. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org

Papyrus offer support for children and young people under the age of 35 over the phone on 0800 068 41 41 between 9am – midnight every day of the year. If you would rather text you can do so on 07786 209697 or send an email to pat@papyrus-uk.org

Rethink Mental Illness offer practical advice and information for anyone affected by mental health problems on a wide range of topics including treatment, support and care. Phone 0300 5000 927 (Mon-Fri 9.30am-4pm) or visit rethink.org

Mind also offer mental health support between 9am and 6pm, Monday to Friday. You can call them on 0300 123 3393 or text them on 86463. There is also lots of information available on their website.

Campaign Against Living Miserably's (CALM) helpline and webchat are open from 5pm until midnight, 365 days a year. Call CALM on 0800 58 58 58 or chat to their trained helpline staff online. No matter who you are or what you're going through, it's free, anonymous and confidential.

If you have an emergency and a life is in danger, contact the emergency services on 999.