Water supply company South Staffs Water has said a criminal cyber-attack on its parent company, South Staffordshire PLC, has not affected its ability to provide water.

The parent company said the attack involved a third-party gaining unauthorised access to its systems.

The supplier for the Black Country and parts of the West Midlands said it became aware of the attack soon after it occurred, and took immediate steps to respond to the incident.

South Staffs Water said some IT networks have been impacted by disruptions but teams are working to resolve the problems.

It added the attack has not impacted its ability to supply safe water to its customers and said its customer service teams have not been impacted by the attack.

The water supplier for areas like Walsall, Sandwell, Dudley, and Tamworth, said additional measures have been implemented as a precaution.

The water supplier said it is working with government and regulatory authorities to solve the problems as forensic experts continue investigations.