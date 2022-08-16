A pensioner has been arrested on suspicion of making "threats to kill" after an armed siege on a road in Walsall.

Police descended on an address in Sneyd Lane, Bloxwich, after a resident called for help early this morning (August 16).

The caller raised concerns about another member of the household and "specialist negotiators" were sent in after the alarm was raised around 2.20am.

Neighbours said they woken up by police outside their homes and saw armed officers 'pointing their guns' at an address, while they were told to close their windows.

In a statement issued at 11.05am, almost nine hours after the incident began, West Midlands Police said it had detained a 71-year-old man.

The force said: "We’ve arrested a 71-year-old man on suspicion of threats to kills, he is now in police custody. The road is re-opening and police will remain at the scene to continue with enquiries."

'The negotiator was talking and they had a police dog'

No properties were evacuated during the armed incident, said the force, while bus services nearby were disrupted due to the closure of Sneyd Road.

A woman who lived nearby but wished to remain anonymous said: "It was about 2.45am that I noticed (police) lights.

"The police were all up and down the road. They had night vision, it was quite scary. They have been before.

"There were armed officers, with guns facing towards the house. They had a battering ram.

"The negotiator was talking and they had a police dog there."

The woman said has a dog which was barking, and the police told her to 'shut her windows'. "I asked them if I could put my dog out in the garden," she said.

A 57-year-old man, who wished to remain anonymous, recalled hearing shouting, adding: "There was a lot of police, I got woken up in the night.

"They had the police dogs out first and there was flashing lights."

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) also went to the scene.

A spokesperson said: "We were called by the police to a medical case at a property on Sneyd Lane, Walsall at 7.49am. An ambulance and a paramedic officer attended.

"Ambulance staff assessed and treated one man. He didn’t require hospital treatment and was discharged on scene."