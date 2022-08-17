A "danger to life" yellow weather warning and multiple flood alerts have been issued for parts of the Midlands.

The Met Office is warning the storms could bring flash flooding because the baked ground will be unable to soak up intense rainfall.

There is also expected to be travel disruption, power cuts and damage to homes and businesses.

The weather warning currently remains in place for parts of the West Midlands including: Coventry, Solihull, Worcester and Hereford, as well as Northampton, Kettering and Daventry in the East.

Cars were left submerged after flash flooding in Warksop in Nottinghamshire yesterday, leaving some rail and bus services suspended.

Flood water has also reached the Bassetlaw Hospital who are now urging people to only attend the emergency department "if absolutely necessary"

What does the risk of flooding and thunderstorms mean?

The yellow weather alerts of torrential rain in parts of the country could cause delays to train services, short-term power outages and flooding of some homes, according to the Met Office.

It has also warned of potential damage to buildings from lightning strikes.

In a tweet, it is advising people to take care in wet weather and expect poor driving conditions due to spray and power cuts.

Flood alerts across the Midlands

There is a low risk of flooding today, turning to 'very low' over the next few days, according to the Environmental Agency.

Local flooding is also possible but not expected from rivers. However, land, roads and some properties may flood and there may be travel disruption.

West Midlands:

There are a number of flood alerts in place for areas including:

River Blythe in Warwickshire,

River Cole,

River Rea,

River Stour and Smestow Brook in the Black Country and South Staffordshire,

Upper Tame

Frequent downpour is expected across parts of the Midlands over the next few days

East Midlands:

There are a number of flood alerts in place for areas including:

Weather forecast for the West Midlands?

A yellow thunderstorm warning remains in place for parts of the Midlands today Credit: Met Office

TODAY:

Showery rain expected, turning heavy in some southern areas. Becoming drier through the day and although staying largely cloudy, some brightness likely later. Maximum temperatures of 20 °C.

TOMORROW:

A generally dry and bright morning with occasional sunny periods. Remaining dry for most of the afternoon but becoming gradually cloudier. Feeling warm but breezier later. Maximum temperatures 25 °C.

What is the weather forecast for the East Midlands?

TODAY:

A cloudy day with outbreaks of rain for many parts initially. Rain will ease through the morning, turning to drizzle, but many parts remaining damp. Becoming drier during the afternoon. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

TOMORROW:

A dry evening, perhaps with some late sunny intervals as clouds break. A dry but partly cloudy night is then expected with some clear spells. Cool. Minimum temperature 8 °C.

Advice for drivers during a flood

The Met Office has issued advice for those travelling during storms:

For drivers, if the road is flooded, turn around and find another route. The number one cause of death during flooding is driving through flood water. Although water may seem shallow, just 12 inches (30cm) of moving water can float your car, potentially taking it to deeper water.

Flood water also contains hidden hazards which can damage your car, and just an egg-cupful of water sucked into your car’s engine will lead to severe damage.

The number one cause of death during flooding is driving through flood water. Just 12 inches (30cm) of moving water can float your car

Roads will be more slippery than usual in wet weather – be sure to give yourself more time to react when approaching a hazard. Increase your following gap to at least four seconds from the moving traffic in front.

Even moderate rain can reduce your ability to see and be seen. A good rule of thumb is ‘if it’s time for your wipers, it’s time to slow down’.

How to prepare for flooding

According to The Environmental Agency, here's what you should do in the likelihood of a flood:

Check your buildings and contents insurance to confirm you are covered for flooding. Find out if the policy replaces new for old, and if it has a limit on repairs.

Make sure you know how to turn off your gas, electricity and water mains supplies.

Prepare a flood kit of essential items including: Copies of home insurance documents, a torch with spare batteries, a wind-up or battery radio, warm, waterproof clothing and blankets, first aid kit and prescription medication, bottled water and non-perishable food and baby food and care items.

Take items upstairs or to a safe place in your property. Move items of personal valuesuch as photos, family films or treasured mementos.

If possible, move your outside belongings to higher ground If the flood water hasn’treached you, move your car to higher ground and move outdoor pets to safety.

Help stop water entering your home. Put plugs in sinks and baths. Weigh them down with a sandbag, a pillowcase or plastic bag filled with garden soil, or a heavy object.

If you do not have non-return valves fitted: Plug water inlet pipes with towels or cloths. Disconnect any equipment that uses water (like washing machines and dishwashers).

What to do in an emergency?

1. Check in with other people in your household - if they are not at home make sure they are somewhere safe.

2. Gather essential items together either upstairs or in a high place. Fill jugs and saucepans with clean water.

3. Move your family and pets upstairs, or to a high place with a means of escape.

4. Turn off gas, electricity and water supplies when flood water is about to enter your home if safe to do so. DO NOT touch sources of electricity when standing in flood water.

5. Keep listening to local radio for updates or call floodline 0345 988 1188

6. Check in with vulnerable neighbours or relatives.

7. Flood water can rise quickly, stay calm and reassure those around you. Call 999 if you are in danger.