Two teenagers have been jailed for their parts in a vicious attack on a 19-year-old man, which took place in front of children in a Derbyshire park.

At a hearing in January, Sean Doncaster, 18, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and possessing a knife, while Tate O'Neill, 19, pleaded guilty to wounding.

On Friday (12 August), at Derby Crown Court, Doncaster was jailed for four-and-a-half years, with an additional three year extended licence period, while Tate O'Neill was sentenced to 15 months.

Officer in the case DC Matthew Watson, from Derbyshire Constabulary’s Public Protection Unit, said: “This incident was a vicious attack in broad daylight where the victim could quite possibly have lost his life."

"The offenders in this case gave little thought to the consequences of their actions on Eureka Park – to inflict such violence in front of children was nothing short of appalling."

Officers say the violence in front of children at Eureka Park was 'nothing short of appalling' Credit: Google Street View

Officers were called to the park in Swadlincote just before 8pm on Tuesday 15 June 2021, after reports that a man had been seriously injured.

The victim, who survived, was stabbed in the chest and arm and was airlifted to hospital immediately.

The police promptly arrested Doncaster, formerly of Skinners Way, Swadlincote, and O’Neill, of Branston Road, Burton on Trent, in connection with the stabbing.

DC Watson continued: “I hope that today’s sentencing shows that there are very real consequences for those who choose to carry and use a knife."

Derby South Section Inspector Mike Sisman said: "Last year, we had two tragic incidents of knife crime in a short period within Swadlincote - one which tragically resulted in a young man losing his life and this incident left another man seriously injured.

"The offenders have now been sentenced and are off the streets.

"These incidents are rare in South Derbyshire and the police and partners take strong action against any knife crime.

"I want to reassure the community that we will do everything to prevent knife crime and continue to make South Derbyshire a safe place to live, work and visit."