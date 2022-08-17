A 94-year-old man has died after being found in the River Avon in Evesham earlier today.

Around 8am this morning (Wednesday 17 August) police received reports of a man in the River Avon near Abbey Road.

In a statement, West Mercia Police said: "We attended with colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service and Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue.

"The 94-year-old man from Evesham was taken to Royal Worcestershire Hospital but sadly died."

His death is not being treated as suspicious.