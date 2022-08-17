Residents in a Stoke-on-Trent street reported hearing an "explosion" last night.

Fire crews from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service descended on St Michael's Road, in Pitts Hill, after a fire broke out inside a building on Tuesday (16 August).Pictures show smoke billowing from an address. Staffordshire Police were also at the scene.It is not known at this stage whether there are any injuries.

One witness said: "My partner heard an explosion or smash. We went outside and see this. There's several fire engines here."

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were first called to the scene at 7.30pm and had three appliances in St Michael's Road.The spokesperson said: "We are unable to give further details at this time due the nature of the incident, but the police will be providing statements."