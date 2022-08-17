Children have been left "absolutely gutted" after a live show based on the popular cartoon series Paw Patrol was cancelled at the last minute.

Live performances of Race To The Rescue were due to take place at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena at 1:30pm and 4:30pm on Wednesday.

But minutes before the first show was due to begin, it was announced both performances had been cancelled due to illness.

Parents have taken to social media to complain about the short notice.

Many families said they had already sat in their seats before news of the cancellation reached them.

A parent tweeted in response, saying: "Do you want to explain to a kid that’s been looking forward to this since Christmas 2019 when he was 4 (now 7) why you let people buy food and [merchandise] still knowing it wasn’t going ahead."

Another parent wrote on Facebook: "My poor babies are gutted. Letting them all sit there till start time to begin to tell a room full of excited kids to go home without a blink of an eye."

"You can't tell excited children it's been cancelled when the show should be starting," another said.

A spokesperson for Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena said: "We understand the frustration and inconvenience caused by this late announcement.

"However it is not a decision that has been taken lightly.

"An update will be circulated shortly via social media regarding your point of sale/tickets for the show."

The live show is next due to take place in Plymouth on Saturday.