A hospital has urged patients only to attend A&E if their need is “urgent or life-threatening” after the building was flooded.

Bassetlaw Hospital in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, said that heavy rainfall meant “water was able to get into a few parts of the building”.

The hospital said in a Facebook post that colleagues were “hard at work” fixing the problem.

“Please note, we continue to ask local people in Worksop to only attend the Emergency Department at Bassetlaw Hospital if your need is urgent or life-threatening,” it said.

“Due to the rain yesterday, water was able to get into a few parts of the building which colleagues are hard at work fixing – work we hope to finish soon.

“If you need advice, please call NHS 111.”

On Tuesday, the hospital trust posted a video of a car driving through a flooded car park.

It said: “It didn’t half come down like the clappers this evening at Bassetlaw Hospital”.

Environment Agency statement after "intense" rainfall causes flooding

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “A three-hour accumulation of localised, intense rainfall last night resulted in surface water flooding in Worksop.

"Environment Agency officers were on site supporting partners and preparing in case of fluvial flooding.

"The water quickly receded and the River Ryton did not overtop its banks.

"We are on site again today monitoring the situation continuing to support partners."