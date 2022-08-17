Officers are appealing for information after a cat was shot in the head by a BB gun in Stoke-on-Trent.

Staffordshire Police were called to a house off Oakwood Road in Blurton, shortly after 9.30am on Wednesday 17 August, after the cat's owner reported their pet being hurt earlier that day.

The cat, named Vinnie, underwent critical medical treatment and is currently recovering at the vets.

In a statement, PC Mountford from Stoke-on-Trent South Local Policing Team, said:

“This is a highly distressing crime that caused serious injury to a defenceless animal.

“I would encourage anyone who knows anything about this offence to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

local door-to-door inquiries are being conducted in the area.

They are urging anyone with information to contact them on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 197 of 17 August.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.