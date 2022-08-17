A police investigation continues into the death of a baby found unresponsive at a home in Solihull.

Four-month-old Francesca Purssell died at Heartlands Hospital on April 2 this year, a coroner confirmed before suspending the inquest.

Paramedics were called to a house in Colesbourne Road in Olton that morning where they found a baby girl in a "critical condition".

A 28-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of child neglect following the girl's death and she has since been released on police bail.

Over four months on from the tragedy, West Midlands Police has issued an appeal for information that could help detectives investigating the tot's death.

A police spokesperson said: "We’re sad to say that a four-month-old girl has died at home in Solihull.

"On April 2, we were called to a house on Colesbourne Road, Solihull, to reports that a baby was unresponsive."

The baby was unresponsive at a property in Solihull Credit: BPM Media

The four-month-old girl was taken to hospital but despite the best efforts of medical staff, she died.

"A 28-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of child neglect. She’s been released on police bail while our enquiries continue."

On April 30, an inquest was opened into the death of Francesca Erika-Marie Purssell, born December 3, 2021.

It was confirmed at the hearing that West Midlands Police had notified the coroner it was investigating the circumstances of the death and the inquest wastherefore suspended.

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed it was called to reports of a 'medical emergency' at the address shortly after 7.30am.

Paramedics administered advanced life support on the youngster but nothing could be done to save her.

An ambulance service spokesperson said: "We were called at 7.34am on April 2 to reports of a medical emergency at an address in Colesbourne Road, Olton.

"We sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers and the MERIT trauma team.

"On arrival, crews found one patient, a baby girl, in a critical condition.

"Crews administered advanced life support to the girl but sadly, despite the best efforts, nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed deceased at hospital."