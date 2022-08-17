Extensive work is taking place this week on the pitch at the Coventry Building Society Arena to make the pitch playable again.

Coventry City's game against Huddersfield, which was due to take place on Saturday, is the third league game this season to be postponed over concerns of the condition of the pitch.

A six-figure investment is being made into pitch improvements that will make the pitch safe and playable again.

This is after the pitch - which held 65 rugby sevens matches during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games - was deemed as a risk to players and match officials.

Their English Football League (EFL) cup tie against Bristol City was moved away from their home ground to Burton Albion's Pirelli Stadium.

Officials tried to reverse the fixture against Hudderfield this Saturday (17 August) but it was too close to match day for changes to be made.

The Sky Blues’ first game back at the Arena is hoped to be on Wednesday 31st August against Preston North End.

Dave Boddy, Coventry City Chief Executive, said: “We are very pleased to bring news to our supporters that this work is taking place and beginning immediately.

“The extensive work will begin immediately – while this is not soon enough for Saturday, we will then be able to return to the Arena for our home game against Preston North End on Wednesday 31st August.

“I would like to thank Wasps Group and the Arena for agreeing to this work taking place.

“I know that all our fans will be disappointed that the match against Huddersfield has been postponed, but this work will address the issues that have been experienced at the Arena and put in place a pitch that will mean we will be able to get back to normal – for fans, players, staff and the Football Club as a whole.”

Stephen Vaughan, Wasps Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “Wasps Group is pleased that a solution has now been agreed with Coventry City to resolve the issues with the playing surface at the Arena.

“We appreciate this has been a difficult time for everyone involved, and are pleased that work is now underway to ensure Coventry City can return to the Arena by the end of August.”