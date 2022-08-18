Play Brightcove video

Phil Brewster has been speaking to T-level students and seeing how their occupations have helped students pass the qualification.

This is the first-year T-Level students in England have received results.

The new qualification was launched two years ago as an alternative to A-Levels for students wanting a mix of classroom learning and industry placements.

It gives students an opportunity to focus on industry-specific skills and engage in real-world situations.

Matthew Kirk and Harry Goodwin, who attended Derby College, both decided to take the vocational course two years ago when it first launched.

They received their grades earlier today, and couldn't be happier.

Speaking to ITV News Central, Harry said he had planned on attending university before he heard of T-Levels but after finding a job he enjoyed wanted to continue with a course that was more skill focused.

Matt said T-Levels were "an amazing opportunity because it meant that when I finally secured a job I'd got real-world experience that I could take into that, knowing how to act and how to perform myself in the right situation."

Both T-Level students have secured jobs as trainee building surveyors after previously interning at the firm.

Harry and Matt have both secured jobs after finishing their T-Levels Credit: ITV News Central

Derby College was one of the first educational facilities to offer the T-Level qualification. Today, all of the T-Level students at the college have passed, and staff believe it is the hands-on experience that has benefitted so many pupils.

Vice Principle of Derby College, Matt Ridgall, said: "t he work placement they have to do alongside the T-Level is significant."

"It provides them with an excellent opportunity to prove those work-based skills."

"But alongside that, it's a very challenging academic qualification. And so those that have achieved well today, and the vast majority have, should be really proud of their efforts."

Employers like Stuart Chadwick from Greenhatch have been working with T-Level students Matt and Harry. He says the qualification has been great to see if students are a good fit for their company.

He said: "We've had Harry and Matt join us. They were both on the course, and we get a chance to see these students, and see how they adapt to the course and to the skills and see whether they'd be right for our business."

"So it's been an opportunity for us to cherry-pick what we require."

What are T-Levels?

T-Levels, also known as Technical Levels, launched in September 2020, and have been developed alongside employers so students can learn workplace skills.

T-Levels:

are a two-year course

consist of 80% classroom learning and 20% industry placement

Placements must be at least 315 hours (approx. 45 days)

are the equivalent of three A-Levels

Students are given a pass, merit, or distinction

The national pass rate for T-Levels is 92.2 per cent, with 31.9% receiving a distinction, and of those who applied 71 per cent gained a place at university.