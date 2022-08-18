A 46-year old man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Birmingham city centre.

The 26-year-old victim was saved by heroic passers-by after she was stabbed in Temple Row around on Tuesday morning (August 16).

Asim Abdulrasul from Coventry, who iss known to the victim, was arrested shortly after the incident and has since been charged with attempted murder and possessing a knife in public.

He is set to appear Birmingham Magistrates Court on Thursday (August 18).

The woman did not suffer life-changing injuries and has since been discharged from hospital.

However, West Midlands Police say "brave" members of the public who intervened "undoubtedly prevented her from suffering far more serious injuries".

The 26 year old woman was stabbed in broad daylight Credit: BPM Media

A spokesperson for the force said: "We've charged a man over the stabbing of a woman in Birmingham city centre yesterday morning.

"Asim Abdulrasul was detained shortly after she was found with injuries in Temple Row at around 9.50am.

"The 46-year-old from Coventry has now been charged with attempted murder and possessing a knife in a public. He’s been remanded into police custody and is set to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court tomorrow.

"We've thanked brave members of the public who intervened to protect the woman. A 26-year-old woman - who is known to the man - was taken to hospital.

"Fortunately, her injuries were not life-threatening and she's since been discharged. We’d like to thank members of the public who bravely intervened and who we believe undoubtedly prevented her from suffering more serious injuries."