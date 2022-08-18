An RSPCA rescue centre says it is "drowning" in an "endless stream" of unwanted and abandoned pets.

The Holdings, in Kempsey, is run by the charity’s Worcester and Mid-Worcestershire branch and fears that the current situation is only the "tip of the iceberg".

On Wednesday alone, the rescue facility welcomed nine abandoned cats and three rabbits - all in a "desperate" condition.

Centre volunteer Claire Wood said: "We fear this is the tip of the iceberg and that the coming weeks and months are going to bring more of the same, as the economic situation impacts pet owners, with many of them turning to charities to rehome their animals."

Black cat, Bingo, had a fractured leg when rescued from the Malvern Hills Credit: RSPCA

She continued: "Worryingly, we are also seeing the cost of living impact animal welfare in other ways; increasing numbers of cats coming into our centre haven’t been neutered, so we’re taking in pregnant young females, unwanted litters of kittens and injured males who are battered and bruised as a result of fighting and straying."

The self-funded rescue and rehoming centre spent £7500 last month (July) on treating sick and injured animals admitted from across the West Midlands. That's one-and-a-half times their usual monthly bill.

They are receiving daily streams of calls from people wanting to rehome their pets.

A new UK-based survey, published by the RSPCA, has revealed that more than 1 in 5 pet owners are worried about their ability to care for their animals.

Raspberry (right) and Ozzy (left) joined the centre in July after found in desperate state Credit: RSPCA

One of their rescues included an elderly male cat, Raspberry (pictured above), who was found collapsed in the middle of a road by an RSPCA officer in Tewkesbury.

After arriving weak, thin and in desperate need of dental care, Raspberry has received round-the-clock treatment and has recently been re-homed into a permanent foster care.

Other rescues in July include three elderly cats forgotten in a house after their owner passed away, a five-year-old homeless cat which was trapped and the mother of a litter of kittens, who had lost the use of her backlegs.

Every year the charity sees a rise in animals coming into its care.

In the first five months of 2022, it took in 49% more rabbits, 14% more cats and 3% more dogs than last year (2021).