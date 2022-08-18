A teenager has died after being involved in a road crash involving a motorbike and a car in Coventry.

Emergency services responded to the incident on Longford Square, Coventry around 11:30 on Wednesday evening (August 17).

The 19-year-old male motorcyclist, who is yet to be named, was found in critical condition and received urgent care by paramedics at the scene.

He suffered serious injuries and died shortly after.

Flowers have been placed at the site of the crash Credit: Coventry Live/BPM MEDIA

A section of Longford Road was closed throughout the morning for police to investigate.

Coventry Police say the motorbike is suspected to have been stolen and has been seized for forensic evaluation.

They also said the driver of the Ford Kuga is cooperating with their investigation to establish what happened.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from Coventry Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We have specialist officers supporting the man’s family at this difficult time."

“I am urgently appealing for anyone with information who hasn’t already spoken to us to make contact. I am particularly keen to hear from anybody who witnessed the collision or saw the bike just beforehand, and in particular may have CCTV or dash cam footage.”

A spokeswoman from West Midlands Ambulance Service said crews were called to the scene at 11.27 on Wednesday evening.

They said: "An off-duty paramedic reported a serious RTC [road traffic collision] near St Thomas Church on Longford Road, Coventry."

Three emergency medical vehicles and a paramedic officer attended the scene. They provided life support to the teenager.

They said: “Crews arrived to find a motorcyclist, a man, in a critical condition following a collision with a car being cared for by an off-duty paramedic and bystanders.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of everyone, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed deceased a short time later."