A Birmingham man has died in Uganda after entering the River Nile in a bid to save his young son, his daughter has said.

Sylivia Nampijja, aged 26, said her dad Robert Kaweesi was a "lovely man" who would do "anything for anybody".

The 48-year-old was on a family holiday with his new wife and their four children when the tragedy happened.

They were reportedly staying at Gipir and Labongo Safari Lodge on the banks of the river in the northern Ugandan town of Pakwach during a three-week visit to the country.

It's understood the couple's 12-year-old son went swimming in the river at around 6.40pm on Wednesday, but got into trouble in the water. His father jumped in to help.

The boy was rescued by a bystander but by then, Mr Kaweesi was missing.

After a two-day search, said to have involved submarines, police and fisherman, his family in Stirchley received confirmation on Friday morning that a body had been found.

Speaking publicly for the first time, Sylivia said: "He was a lovely man. He was willing to do anything for anybody. He was always smiling. He was a good dad and he loved us all."

He'd worked as an air conditioning and refrigeration contractor and split his time between his home in Birmingham, which he shared with his eldest daughter, and Luton in Bedfordshire.

There he worked and lived with his wife Justine Katantazi, their three sons, aged 12, 13 and 15, and their daughter, aged nine.

The pair reportedly married in early August.

Sylivia added the tragedy had occurred after the family arrived at their holiday resort.

She said: "There was an area of water there which is part of the River Nile. The children got excited and they all went in, but they didn't realise the depth.

"My dad saw one of the boys was struggling and gasping for breath and jumped in after him."

"I'm told there were two other people who joined in trying to rescue him. Everybody's focus was on the child and no one realised that my dad was missing at first.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development office confirmed a British man had died in Uganda.

A spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Uganda and are in contact with the local authorities."