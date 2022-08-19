A huge fire has broken out in the West Bromwich area of the Black Country near Kelvin Way.

Large plumes of black smoke can be seen for miles - which is also affecting drivers on the M5 motorway.

Eight fire engines from the service, alongside 50 firefighters, are responding to the incident from West Midlands Fire Service.

West Midlands Ambulance Service are also in attendance and urging people in the area to stay indoors, and close windows and doors to avoid inhaling smoke.

There is heavy congestion in the area as the road has been closed while emergency services deal with the incident. Delays of at least 20 minutes can be expected.

A number of bus services have been disrupted by the blaze, National Express West Midlands has warned.

It tweeted: "Service disruption. Fire at a recycling centre on Kelvin Way, West Bromwich.

"Surrounding roads are heavily congested and delaying a number of services in the area.

"Please allow more time for your journey. We apologise for this inconvenience."