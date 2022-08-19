A driver has been jailed for 24 months for causing serious injury to an on-duty Police Community Support Officer, or PCSO.

Last October Muhammad Hussain struck the PCSO Rita Purkayastha as she was cycling along the A6 Leicester Road in Loughborough. As a result of the collision, PCSO Purkayastha suffered serious head injuries, and continues to undergo rehabilitation at a specialist unit.

Hussain was arrested at the scene, and a drug wipe later found that he had cocaine in his system at the time. He pleaded guilty on the 14th of June to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and one count of driving under the influence of drugs. He was also driving without correct insurance.

PCSO Rita Purkayastha Credit: Leicestershire Police

He was later banned from driving for four years.

Detective Constable Paul Hicks, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said, “The fact Hussain got into his car that evening and drove while under the influence of drugs is proof that he had no regard for the safety of other road users.

"Unfortunately, his recklessness resulted in serious consequences and – ultimately – a period of imprisonment.

“Having spoken to Rita, I know she is extremely grateful to those members of the public who came to her aid.”